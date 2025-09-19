Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BURL opened at $264.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.79.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.