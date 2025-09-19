Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,181 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 57.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.6148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Wall Street Zen raised TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

