Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $24,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

