Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $268.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $270.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

