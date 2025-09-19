Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

