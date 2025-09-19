Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $789,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

