Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,100,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

