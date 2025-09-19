Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $308,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 88.3% during the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

