Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.67 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day moving average of $458.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

