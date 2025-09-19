Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $205.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

