Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,178,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.