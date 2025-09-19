Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $146.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

