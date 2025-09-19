Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $179.78 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

