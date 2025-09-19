Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 4,061 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

