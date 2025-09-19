Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $400.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.16. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

