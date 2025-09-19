Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,005.48 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,005.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,069.13.

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

