Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,293,000 after purchasing an additional 697,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,672,000 after purchasing an additional 554,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,703,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,716,000 after purchasing an additional 86,237 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

