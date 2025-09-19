Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $199.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

