Barclays Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $288.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $285.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Workday Stock Down 0.6%

WDAY stock opened at $233.50 on Thursday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,073.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

