Balefire LLC Purchases Shares of 1,795 Dover Corporation $DOV

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 5.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Dover by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.63. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.