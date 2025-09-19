Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.