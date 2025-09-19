Balefire LLC Invests $258,000 in STERIS plc $STE

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8%

STE stock opened at $250.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.85. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This trade represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.