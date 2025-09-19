Balefire LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Balefire LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

