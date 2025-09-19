Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Receives $346.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.1250.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 12-month low of $235.83 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

