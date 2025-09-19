Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 152,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

