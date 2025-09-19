Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AON by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AON by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in AON by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $352.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

