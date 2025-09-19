Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $474.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.46 and a 200 day moving average of $431.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.