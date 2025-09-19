Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Strategy by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after buying an additional 162,757 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $349.12 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.59 and its 200 day moving average is $358.35. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.50.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

