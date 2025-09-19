Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of COIN stock opened at $343.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.