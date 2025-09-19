Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $243.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $226.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.