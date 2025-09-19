Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 92,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

