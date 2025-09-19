Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $223.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $230.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,028,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,224,728.29. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $7,922,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,129,520.88. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

