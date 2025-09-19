7,674 Shares in Regions Financial Corporation $RF Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $231,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 54.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.
Insider Transactions at Regions Financial
In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.