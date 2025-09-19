7,674 Shares in Regions Financial Corporation $RF Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $231,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 54.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.