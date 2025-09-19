620 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $400.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

