4,160 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. The trade was a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767,855 shares of company stock valued at $588,837,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $124.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.