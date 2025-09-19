3,248 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

