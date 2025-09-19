2,051 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
