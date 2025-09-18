Zacks Research Upgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.45. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

