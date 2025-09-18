Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 607,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,005,000 after buying an additional 478,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $7,763,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

