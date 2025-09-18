UBS Group Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

