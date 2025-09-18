UBS Group Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $42.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 115.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

