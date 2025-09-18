Trust Co of the South Increases Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

