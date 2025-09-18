TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 873 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

