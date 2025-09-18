Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

