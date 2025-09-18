Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 338,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 95,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Tokens.com Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games.

