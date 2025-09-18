Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jones Trading upgraded Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $598,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $707.56 million, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.05.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

