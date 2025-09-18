The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

ALLE stock opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

