The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $40.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. This trade represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.