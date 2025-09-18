The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.28). 1,938,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 607,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.28).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of £737.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,849.89 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 845.39% and a return on equity of 77.62%.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust

The Global Smaller Companies Trust seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential within the thousands of smaller sized companies listed on global stock-markets. We focus investment efforts on high quality, well managed, financially robust and profitable companies. In addition to a good track record, we want our holdings to be moving with the times and making the necessary investment in their businesses to take account of the changing world in which we live.

Our team-based investment approach allows broad coverage and in-depth analysis of the companies in which we invest.

