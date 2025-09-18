Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 334,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,347.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,347.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
SURDF opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $43.25.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
